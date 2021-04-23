Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

