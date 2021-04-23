UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,349. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

