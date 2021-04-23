UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable by 32.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.