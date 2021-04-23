UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

ABM Industries stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,647.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

