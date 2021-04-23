UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $4,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

