UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in News by 1,570.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in News by 33.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in News by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in News by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. News Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.