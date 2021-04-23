UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,337 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPYU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPYU opened at $17.97 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

