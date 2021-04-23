U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.94 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

