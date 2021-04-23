Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

TSN stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

