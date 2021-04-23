Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.