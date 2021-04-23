Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

