TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.49. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 6,039 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVA.B. Cormark upped their target price on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

