Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.