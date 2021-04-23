TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

TTEC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. TTEC has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TTEC by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

