Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. 433,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

