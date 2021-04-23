Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,024. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

