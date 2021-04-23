Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.60.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

