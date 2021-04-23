Truist Securities Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $85.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:R opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

