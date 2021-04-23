Truist Securiti Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $396.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $374.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

