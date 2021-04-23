Truist Securiti Weighs in on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHI. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:RHI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

