Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNFP. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.