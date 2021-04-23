Truist Securiti Comments on Primerica, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Primerica stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

