Truist Financial Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $117.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

WAL opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

