Truist Financial Corp Takes $487,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSH. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.42 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

