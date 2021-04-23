Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.67% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $64.69 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

