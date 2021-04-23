Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,022 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

