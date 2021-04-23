Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $81.16 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

