Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

