Truist Financial Corp Has $506,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arconic by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last ninety days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

