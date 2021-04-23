Truist Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.74.
THC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -432.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
