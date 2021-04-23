Truist Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.74.

THC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -432.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

