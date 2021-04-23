TRON (TRX) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and $6.72 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000847 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

