Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

