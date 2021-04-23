Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.70. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 202 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.