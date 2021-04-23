Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $578.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $556.97 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $558.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TNL opened at $63.65 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

