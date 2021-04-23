Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Upgraded by SEB Equity Research to Buy

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Traton alerts:

TRATF opened at $30.00 on Monday. Traton has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.