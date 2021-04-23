TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.78.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.65. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.59 and a one year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

