TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.03 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

