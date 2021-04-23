Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Trainline has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

