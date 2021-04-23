Traders Purchase Large Volume of New Relic Call Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. New Relic has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

