Traders Purchase Large Volume of Louisiana-Pacific Call Options (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 1,847 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.16 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 162,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $23,144,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.