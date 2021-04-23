Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 24,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the average volume of 1,816 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.07% of CarLotz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CarLotz stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

