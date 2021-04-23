Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.76.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.