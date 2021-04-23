Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $189.50. 10,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $191.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

