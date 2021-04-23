Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

TSCO stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

