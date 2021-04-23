Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills Sells 5,892 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TSCO stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.59. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

