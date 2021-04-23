Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills Sells 5,892 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TSCO stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.59. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
