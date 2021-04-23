Townsquare Media, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Townsquare Media in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.93 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

