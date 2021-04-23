Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 170 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $262.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.