Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $87.70 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

