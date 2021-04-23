Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 3,000 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 401.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 80.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

