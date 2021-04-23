Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $715,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.55 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.